Nick Dunlap betting profile: Wyndham Championship
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Nick Dunlap looks over a putt on the 12th hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 21, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
At the 3M Open, Nick Dunlap struggled, missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities. He is seeking a better outcome in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Dunlap is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -1.474 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dunlap has an average of -1.109 in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.278 ranks 144th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 102nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.019. Additionally, he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.68%.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|305.1
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|62.68%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.75
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.31%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.88%
|15.08%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has participated in 18 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Dunlap, who has 701 points, currently sits 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dunlap put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.114.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.969, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Dunlap recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.278
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.019
|1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.177
|-1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.025
|-1.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.411
|-1.109
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
