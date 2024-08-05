Nick Dunlap betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Dunlap put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking eighth in the field at 3.162. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.114.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best mark this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.969, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.