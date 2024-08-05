Nate Lashley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175. He finished 39th in that event.

Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909), which ranked sixth in the field.