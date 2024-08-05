PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Nate Lashley looks for better results in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after he took 51st shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, Lashley has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 67th.
    • Lashley last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 51st with a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Lashley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20235169-65-73-70-3
    8/12/20217368-68-75-73+4
    8/13/20207766-69-77-74+6

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lashley has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 288.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 1.058 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of -0.352 in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.157 (127th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.8 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 95th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.071. Additionally, he ranks 74th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.54%.
    • On the greens, Lashley has delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.91, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155290.8288.6
    Greens in Regulation %7466.54%64.68%
    Putts Per Round8728.9128.4
    Par Breakers4525.76%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance9215.15%13.49%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times (38.9%).
    • Currently, Lashley has 388 points, ranking him 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175. He finished 39th in that event.
    • Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 7.644. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.931.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.157-1.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.071-0.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.2820.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1771.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.374-0.352

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
