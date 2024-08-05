PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Min Woo Lee betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Min Woo Lee hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 22nd-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Lee's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Min Woo Lee has averaged 319.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.369 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 3.440 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.695, which ranks sixth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks fourth, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 142nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.326, while he ranks 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.78%.
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 111th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4314.3319.0
    Greens in Regulation %14063.78%48.77%
    Putts Per Round11129.0628.8
    Par Breakers4625.75%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance16117.84%14.20%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Lee sits 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 783 points.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.223, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6953.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.326-3.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1492.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0280.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4903.440

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-69-72-71+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-68-66-69-17184
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7367-70-70-75+23
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-80+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2276-65-68-68-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

