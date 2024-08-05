Min Woo Lee betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Min Woo Lee hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 22nd-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, which was his most recent competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Lee's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Min Woo Lee has averaged 319.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.369 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 3.440 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.695, which ranks sixth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.3 yards) ranks fourth, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 142nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.326, while he ranks 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.78%.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 111th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|314.3
|319.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|63.78%
|48.77%
|Putts Per Round
|111
|29.06
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.75%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|17.84%
|14.20%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Lee sits 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 783 points.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that tournament, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.223, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.695
|3.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.326
|-3.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.149
|2.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.028
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.490
|3.440
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|22
|76-65-68-68
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.