Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Michael Thorbjornsen looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time playing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Thorbjornsen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five tournaments.
- Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 317.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.3
|317.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.11%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.10
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|28.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|10.71%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 25%.
- Last season Thorbjornsen's best performance came when he shot 24-under and finished second at the John Deere Classic.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.946
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.