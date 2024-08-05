Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Over his last five events, Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Thorbjornsen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 16-under over his last five tournaments.

Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 317.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting.