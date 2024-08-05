Michael Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that event).