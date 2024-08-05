Michael Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Michael Kim looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Kim has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 13-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|8/12/2021
|65
|67-69-72-71
|-1
|8/13/2020
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|8/1/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+6
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 1.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.325 (150th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 60th on TOUR with a mark of 0.235.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR, while he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 27.18% of the time (16th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|301.5
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.55%
|74.60%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.73
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.18%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.89%
|11.51%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times (52.4%).
- Kim, who has 325 points, currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that event).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.325
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.235
|1.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.073
|1.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.050
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.033
|1.970
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.