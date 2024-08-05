PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Michael Kim looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Kim has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023572-65-62-68-13
    8/12/20216567-69-72-71-1
    8/13/2020MC75-74+9
    8/1/2019MC72-74+6

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 1.970 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.325 (150th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 60th on TOUR with a mark of 0.235.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR, while he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 27.18% of the time (16th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66301.5307.4
    Greens in Regulation %2968.55%74.60%
    Putts Per Round5728.7328.8
    Par Breakers1627.18%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.89%11.51%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times (52.4%).
    • Kim, who has 325 points, currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 5.539 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he produced a 2.549 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.325-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2351.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0731.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.050-0.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0331.970

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

