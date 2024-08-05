McClure Meissner betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
McClure Meissner hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 after a 59th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In the past five years, this is Meissner's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Meissner has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Meissner is averaging 2.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.120 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 34th on TOUR with a mark of 0.360.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 26.65% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|301.3
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|67.28%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.94
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|28
|26.65%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.71%
|11.46%
Meissner's best finishes
- While Meissner has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- With 422 points, Meissner currently sits 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.910 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.593 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.215, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.120
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.360
|2.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.246
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.059
|-0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.667
|2.360
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.