McClure Meissner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Meissner has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Meissner has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting.