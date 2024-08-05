Max Greyserman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.662 (he finished 26th in that event).

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where his 3.614 mark ranked 24th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman posted his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.608. In that event, he finished seventh.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Greyserman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.396 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.