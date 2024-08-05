PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman will appear in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a second-place finish at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Greyserman is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Greyserman has an average of 3.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 6.787 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman sports a 0.094 mark (89th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Greyserman's 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 20th on TOUR this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd. He has broken par 26.41% of the time (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14310.0315.6
    Greens in Regulation %6067.06%71.11%
    Putts Per Round5228.6828.8
    Par Breakers3226.41%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance9615.20%11.94%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times (65%).
    • Currently, Greyserman ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings with 741 points.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.662 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where his 3.614 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman posted his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.608. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Greyserman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.396 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1292.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0940.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.0220.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4643.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6656.787

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American Express5667-68-66-73-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

