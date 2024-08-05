Max Greyserman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will appear in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a second-place finish at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Greyserman is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 315.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Greyserman has an average of 3.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 6.787 Strokes Gained: Total.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.129 ranks 74th on TOUR this season, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman sports a 0.094 mark (89th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 20th on TOUR this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd. He has broken par 26.41% of the time (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|310.0
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|67.06%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.68
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.41%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|15.20%
|11.94%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times (65%).
- Currently, Greyserman ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings with 741 points.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.662 (he finished 26th in that event).
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where his 3.614 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman posted his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 3.608. In that event, he finished seventh.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Greyserman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.396 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.129
|2.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.094
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.022
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.464
|3.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.665
|6.787
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.