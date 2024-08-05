PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Maverick McNealy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Maverick McNealy hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a third-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • McNealy missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2020.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    McNealy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/13/2020MC73-71+4

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 2.905 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 5.035 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.390 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy has a -0.106 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his 27.94 putts-per-round average ranks eighth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49303.5301.8
    Greens in Regulation %10565.52%66.32%
    Putts Per Round827.9428.2
    Par Breakers5025.57%25.69%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.58%13.19%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has participated in 19 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • As of now, McNealy has compiled 798 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3900.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.106-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4442.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4042.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1335.035

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

