Maverick McNealy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a third-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- McNealy missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2020.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
McNealy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/13/2020
|MC
|73-71
|+4
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 2.905 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 5.035 Strokes Gained: Total.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.390 this season, which ranks 22nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy has a -0.106 average that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his 27.94 putts-per-round average ranks eighth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|303.5
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|65.52%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.94
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.57%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.58%
|13.19%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has participated in 19 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- As of now, McNealy has compiled 798 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924 (he finished 41st in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.390
|0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.106
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.444
|2.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.404
|2.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.133
|5.035
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.