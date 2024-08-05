Maverick McNealy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614.

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924 (he finished 41st in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.271 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.