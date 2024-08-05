PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matti Schmid shot 8-under and placed 22nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Schmid finished 22nd (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the Wyndham Championship in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Schmid's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20232267-71-66-68-8

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 1.138 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 this season, which ranks 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a -0.164 mark (126th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 27.35% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39305.3313.6
    Greens in Regulation %5667.20%50.35%
    Putts Per Round12729.1929.2
    Par Breakers1427.35%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.92%11.46%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Although Schmid hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • With 279 points, Schmid currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.186.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 4.124 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.843 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1560.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.164-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.245-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1530.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.0991.138

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

