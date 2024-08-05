Matti Schmid betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.

Schmid has an average of 0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.