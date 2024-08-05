Matti Schmid betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Matti Schmid shot 8-under and placed 22nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Schmid finished 22nd (with a score of 8-under) in his lone appearance at the Wyndham Championship in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Schmid's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
Schmid's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Schmid has an average of 0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 1.138 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.156 this season, which ranks 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a -0.164 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 27.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.3
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|67.20%
|50.35%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.19
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.35%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.92%
|11.46%
Schmid's best finishes
- Although Schmid hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- With 279 points, Schmid currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.186.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 4.124 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.843 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.156
|0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.164
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.245
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.153
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.099
|1.138
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.