Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Matthew NeSmith enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a ninth-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • NeSmith's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In 2023, NeSmith finished 62nd (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    NeSmith's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20236269-69-73-68-1
    8/4/20223666-69-67-71-7
    8/12/2021MC70-69-1
    8/13/20204269-67-70-67-7

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, NeSmith has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, NeSmith has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, NeSmith has an average of 2.047 in his past five tournaments.
    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.011 this season, which ranks 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith owns a -0.032 mark (109th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 116th on TOUR this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 165th. He has broken par 21.60% of the time (154th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110296.9306.6
    Greens in Regulation %1869.24%76.04%
    Putts Per Round16529.8330.4
    Par Breakers15421.60%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6314.30%10.42%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, NeSmith ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings with 293 points.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0110.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0322.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.128-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.1190.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.2682.047

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104
    July 25-283M Open968-64-70-70-1275

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

