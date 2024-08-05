Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Over his last five tournaments, NeSmith has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, NeSmith has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

NeSmith has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.