Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Matthew NeSmith enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a ninth-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- NeSmith's average finish has been 47th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In 2023, NeSmith finished 62nd (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
NeSmith's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|8/4/2022
|36
|66-69-67-71
|-7
|8/12/2021
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|8/13/2020
|42
|69-67-70-67
|-7
NeSmith's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, NeSmith has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, NeSmith has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, NeSmith has an average of 2.047 in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.011 this season, which ranks 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith owns a -0.032 mark (109th on TOUR).
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 116th on TOUR this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 165th. He has broken par 21.60% of the time (154th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|296.9
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|69.24%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.83
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|154
|21.60%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|14.30%
|10.42%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, NeSmith ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings with 293 points.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 7.686.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.177). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.011
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.032
|2.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.128
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.119
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.268
|2.047
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|68-64-70-70
|-12
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.