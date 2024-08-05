PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Wallace betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Matt Wallace betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Matt Wallace placed 45th in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Wallace has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Wallace last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of 4-under.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Wallace's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20234567-68-70-71-4
    8/4/2022MC71-69E
    8/13/2020MC69-70-1

    Wallace's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 31st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Matt Wallace has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace is averaging -1.937 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of 1.342 in his past five tournaments.
    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.265 (143rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 48th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.315, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.35%.
    • On the greens, Wallace has registered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 87th on TOUR, while he ranks 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He has broken par 26.88% of the time (24th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93298.3296.2
    Greens in Regulation %1769.35%72.22%
    Putts Per Round13529.2930.7
    Par Breakers2426.88%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance11015.38%17.36%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
    • Currently, Wallace has 326 points, ranking him 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 20th in the field at 2.178. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.573. He finished 27th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.265-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3153.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2420.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.060-1.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3521.342

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4170-77-71-73+719
    July 25-283M Open2471-68-64-72-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

