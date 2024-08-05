Matt Wallace betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 31st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Matt Wallace has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Wallace is averaging -1.937 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.