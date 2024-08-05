Matt Wallace betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Matt Wallace placed 45th in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Wallace has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Wallace last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 45th with a score of 4-under.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Wallace's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|8/4/2022
|MC
|71-69
|E
|8/13/2020
|MC
|69-70
|-1
Wallace's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wallace has an average finish of 31st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Matt Wallace has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace is averaging -1.937 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wallace has an average of 1.342 in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.265 (143rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 48th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.315, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.35%.
- On the greens, Wallace has registered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 87th on TOUR, while he ranks 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29. He has broken par 26.88% of the time (24th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|298.3
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|69.35%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.29
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.88%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|15.38%
|17.36%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 63.2%.
- Currently, Wallace has 326 points, ranking him 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 20th in the field at 2.178. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.573. He finished 27th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.490.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.826), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.265
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.315
|3.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.242
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.060
|-1.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.352
|1.342
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.