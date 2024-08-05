PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Kuchar betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Matt Kuchar will compete Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he placed third in the 3M Open, shooting 15-under at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Wyndham Championship, Kuchar has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • Kuchar last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 38th with a score of 5-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Kuchar's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20233869-67-71-68-5
    8/12/20212966-67-71-66-10

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 3.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar owns a -0.306 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 35th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166286.4285.6
    Greens in Regulation %16561.79%69.44%
    Putts Per Round3528.5329.3
    Par Breakers17220.07%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.85%13.27%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 42.1%.
    • Currently, Kuchar sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 330 points.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 10.053 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.913, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.296-1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.3063.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2221.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3670.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0123.549

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M Open368-67-63-71-15163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

