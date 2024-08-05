Matt Kuchar betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar will compete Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he placed third in the 3M Open, shooting 15-under at TPC Twin Cities.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Wyndham Championship, Kuchar has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- Kuchar last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 38th with a score of 5-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Kuchar's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|8/12/2021
|29
|66-67-71-66
|-10
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 3.549 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 this season, which ranks 146th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar owns a -0.306 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 35th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|286.4
|285.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|61.79%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|172
|20.07%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.85%
|13.27%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 42.1%.
- Currently, Kuchar sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 330 points.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 10.053 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.913, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.296
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.306
|3.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.222
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.367
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.012
|3.549
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.