Matt Kuchar betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 10.053 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.091 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.913, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.