Martin Laird betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where his 0.951 mark ranked in the field.

Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.607.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.