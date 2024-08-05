Martin Laird betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Martin Laird shot 2-under and placed 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Laird has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 58th after posting a score of 2-under.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Laird's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|8/4/2022
|47
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|8/12/2021
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|8/1/2019
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|8/16/2018
|45
|69-66-65-72
|-8
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five events, Laird finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Laird finished 37th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Martin Laird has averaged 293.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -2.550 Strokes Gained: Total.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.354 this season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 160th, while his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 154th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.426, while he ranks 58th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.15%.
- On the greens, Laird's 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 53rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 88th. He has broken par 22.71% of the time (135th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|288.9
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|67.15%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|88
|28.93
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.71%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|13.16%
|13.43%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Laird, who has 196 points, currently sits 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where his 0.951 mark ranked in the field.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.607.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.354
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.426
|-2.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.323
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.220
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.236
|-2.550
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.