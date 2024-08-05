Mark Hubbard betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Mark Hubbard looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hubbard's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Hubbard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|8/4/2022
|61
|70-69-70-67
|-4
|8/12/2021
|51
|67-70-68-69
|-6
|8/13/2020
|15
|67-65-64-70
|-14
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 44th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hubbard has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging -0.092 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 0.948 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 (98th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.3 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 57th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.253, while he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.26%.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 28.64 putts per round (45th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|293.3
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|66.26%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.64
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.80%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|14.17%
|12.96%
Hubbard's best finishes
- While Hubbard has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Currently, Hubbard sits 65th in the FedExCup standings with 737 points.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.501 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.005
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.253
|0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.034
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.166
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.459
|0.948
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.