6H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Mark Hubbard looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Hubbard's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 9-under, over his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC72-67-1
    8/4/20226170-69-70-67-4
    8/12/20215167-70-68-69-6
    8/13/20201567-65-64-70-14

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 44th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hubbard has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging -0.092 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging 0.948 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 (98th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.3 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 57th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.253, while he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.26%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 28.64 putts per round (45th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137293.3295.2
    Greens in Regulation %8366.26%68.21%
    Putts Per Round4528.6429.8
    Par Breakers7624.80%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance5414.17%12.96%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • While Hubbard has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hubbard sits 65th in the FedExCup standings with 737 points.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.501 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0050.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2530.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0340.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.166-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4590.948

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

