Mark Hubbard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hubbard has an average finish of 44th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hubbard has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard is averaging -0.092 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.