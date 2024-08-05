Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306 (he finished 26th in that tournament).

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478 (he finished 31st in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.