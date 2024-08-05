Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Wyndham Championship
In his last tournament at the 3M Open, Mackenzie Hughes posted a 19th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hughes' average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Hughes missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Hughes' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|8/4/2022
|MC
|67-78
|+5
|8/12/2021
|37
|70-63-70-69
|-8
|8/1/2019
|22
|63-66-69-69
|-13
|8/16/2018
|66
|68-68-67-73
|-4
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 2.878 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.202, which ranks 136th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 112th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes has a -0.338 mark (144th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 27.92 putts per round (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|296.7
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|61.74%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.92
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|151
|21.75%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|13.22%
|15.74%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Currently, Hughes has 998 points, placing him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478 (he finished 31st in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.202
|-2.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.338
|-1.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.364
|0.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.645
|2.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.469
|0.108
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.