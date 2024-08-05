PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    In his last tournament at the 3M Open, Mackenzie Hughes posted a 19th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Hughes' average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 8-under, over his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Hughes missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Hughes' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC70-72+2
    8/4/2022MC67-78+5
    8/12/20213770-63-70-69-8
    8/1/20192263-66-69-69-13
    8/16/20186668-68-67-73-4

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 2.878 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.202, which ranks 136th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 112th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes has a -0.338 mark (144th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 27.92 putts per round (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112296.7298.3
    Greens in Regulation %16661.74%62.65%
    Putts Per Round627.9228.5
    Par Breakers15121.75%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance2813.22%15.74%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hughes has 998 points, placing him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.202-2.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.338-1.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3640.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6452.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4690.108

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.