Luke List betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, List has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

List has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.

List is averaging -0.320 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.