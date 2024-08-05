6H AGO
Luke List betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Luke List looks for better results in the 2024 Wyndham Championship having failed to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.
Latest odds for List at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- List's average finish has been 66th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In 2021, List failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
List's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/12/2021
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|8/13/2020
|66
|68-67-66-75
|-4
|8/1/2019
|MC
|68-70
|-2
List's recent performances
- In his last five events, List has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- List has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five events, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
- List is averaging -0.320 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -2.389 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on List .
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 68th, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a 0.078 average that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List's -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his 29.53 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|301.4
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|66.57%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.53
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|115
|23.43%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.25%
|18.06%
List's best finishes
- List has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, List ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534. He finished 30th in that event.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.338 mark ranked in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked second in the field.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.019
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.078
|-1.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.340
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.136
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.379
|-2.389
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-23
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.