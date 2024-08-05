PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Luke List looks for better results in the 2024 Wyndham Championship having failed to make the cut at Sedgefield Country Club in 2021.

    Latest odds for List at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • List's average finish has been 66th, and his average score 4-under, over his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In 2021, List failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    List's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/12/2021MC66-73-1
    8/13/20206668-67-66-75-4
    8/1/2019MC68-70-2

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five events, List has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • List has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, he finished -3 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • List is averaging -0.320 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, List has an average of -2.389 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.019, which ranks 95th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 68th, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a 0.078 average that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 66.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List's -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his 29.53 putts-per-round average ranks 153rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68301.4303.2
    Greens in Regulation %7166.57%66.20%
    Putts Per Round15329.5330.5
    Par Breakers11523.43%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance10115.25%18.06%

    List's best finishes

    • List has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, List ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings with 601 points.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534. He finished 30th in that event.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.338 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.019-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.078-1.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.340-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.136-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.379-2.389

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-23--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

