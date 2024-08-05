Lucas Glover betting profile: Wyndham Championship
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Lucas Glover of United States tees off on the fourth hole during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover competes in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 20-under on the par-70 course at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Glover has played the Wyndham Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Glover won the Wyndham Championship in 2023, with a score of 20-under.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Glover's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|8/4/2022
|54
|70-66-71-68
|-5
|8/12/2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|8/13/2020
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|8/1/2019
|72
|67-68-71-69
|-5
Glover's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Glover has an average finish of 34th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Glover has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of -1.737 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.024, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.4 yards) ranks 165th, and his 73.3% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 14th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.523. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.17%.
- On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR, while he ranks 95th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He has broken par 21.23% of the time (159th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|287.4
|287.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|66.17%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|28.97
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|159
|21.23%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.68%
|19.05%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover, who has played 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- As of now, Glover has accumulated 596 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover produced his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked second in the field.
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.024
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.523
|1.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.143
|-1.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.346
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.296
|-1.737
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-30
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
