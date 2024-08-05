PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Lucas Glover of United States tees off on the fourth hole during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover competes in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 20-under on the par-70 course at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Glover has played the Wyndham Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Glover won the Wyndham Championship in 2023, with a score of 20-under.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Glover's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023166-64-62-68-20
    8/4/20225470-66-71-68-5
    8/12/2021MC70-72+2
    8/13/2020MC69-69-2
    8/1/20197267-68-71-69-5

    Glover's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Glover has an average finish of 34th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Glover has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of -1.737 in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.024, which ranks 107th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.4 yards) ranks 165th, and his 73.3% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 14th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.523. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.17%.
    • On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR, while he ranks 95th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He has broken par 21.23% of the time (159th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165287.4287.7
    Greens in Regulation %8566.17%66.67%
    Putts Per Round9528.9729.6
    Par Breakers15921.23%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.68%19.05%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover, who has played 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • As of now, Glover has accumulated 596 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.965. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover produced his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.416. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked second in the field.
    • Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.024-0.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5231.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.143-1.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.346-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.296-1.737

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-300
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

