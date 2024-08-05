PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Lee Hodges seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He finished 47th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2022.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Hodges finished 47th (with a score of 6-under) in his only appearance at the Wyndham Championship in recent years (in 2022).
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hodges' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/20224766-71-70-67-6

    Hodges' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hodges has an average finish of 51st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of -2.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -2.329 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181, which ranks 135th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 129th, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.229 mark (61st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages 29.04 putts per round (108th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129294.4294.2
    Greens in Regulation %11665.06%72.22%
    Putts Per Round10829.0430.6
    Par Breakers16920.37%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.57%11.11%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times (60.9%).
    • Hodges, who has 596 points, currently sits 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 2.510.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.1810.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.229-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1510.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.155-2.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.258-2.329

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

