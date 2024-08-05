Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hodges has an average finish of 51st.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.

Lee Hodges has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hodges has an average of -2.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.