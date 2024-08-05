6H AGO
Lee Hodges betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Lee Hodges seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He finished 47th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2022.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hodges finished 47th (with a score of 6-under) in his only appearance at the Wyndham Championship in recent years (in 2022).
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Hodges' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|47
|66-71-70-67
|-6
Hodges' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hodges has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 294.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of -2.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -2.329 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181, which ranks 135th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 129th, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.229 mark (61st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages 29.04 putts per round (108th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|294.4
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|65.06%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.04
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|169
|20.37%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.57%
|11.11%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has participated in 23 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 14 times (60.9%).
- Hodges, who has 596 points, currently sits 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 2.510.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.181
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.229
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.151
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.155
|-2.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.258
|-2.329
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.