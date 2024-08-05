6H AGO
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama will compete in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a sixth-place finish at the 3M Open.
Latest odds for Kitayama at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Kitayama's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -0.687 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging 3.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Kitayama .
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.5 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.382.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|305.5
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|66.58%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.03
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|148
|21.79%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.93%
|13.27%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 84.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Currently, Kitayama has 603 points, placing him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kitayama produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.939. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.277 (he finished sixth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.104 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.480, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.433
|2.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.382
|1.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.039
|0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.374
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.480
|3.358
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.