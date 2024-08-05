Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Kitayama produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.939. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.277 (he finished sixth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.104 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.480, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.