PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Kurt Kitayama will compete in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a sixth-place finish at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Kitayama's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging -0.687 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging 3.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kitayama .

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.433 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.5 yards ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.382.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38305.5307.4
    Greens in Regulation %7066.58%70.06%
    Putts Per Round10529.0329.8
    Par Breakers14821.79%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.93%13.27%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 84.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Currently, Kitayama has 603 points, placing him 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kitayama produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking sixth in the field at 3.939. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.277 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.104 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.480, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4332.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3821.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0390.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.374-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4803.358

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship4177-69-74-71+719
    July 25-283M Open666-69-70-66-1392

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.