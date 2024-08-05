PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Yu enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 52nd-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Yu has played the Wyndham Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Yu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC72-72+4

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -0.089 in his past five tournaments.
    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.541 this season, which ranks 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.427.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 30.00. He has broken par 28.18% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20309.4304.7
    Greens in Regulation %770.61%54.01%
    Putts Per Round17230.0029.0
    Par Breakers828.18%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13616.26%13.89%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Currently, Yu ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings with 469 points.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.
    • Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that event, he finished 39th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 1.993 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.541-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4270.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.322-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.510-0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.136-0.089

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

