Kevin Yu betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 52nd-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, which was his most recent competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Yu has played the Wyndham Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Yu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Yu has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -0.089 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.541 this season, which ranks 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.427.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 30.00. He has broken par 28.18% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|309.4
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.61%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|30.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.18%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.26%
|13.89%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Currently, Yu ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings with 469 points.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.
- Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that event, he finished 39th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 1.993 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.541
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.427
|0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.322
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.510
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.136
|-0.089
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.