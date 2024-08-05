Kevin Yu betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.130. He finished 39th in that event.

Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 6.349. In that event, he finished 39th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 1.993 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.176, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 22nd in the field.