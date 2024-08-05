Kevin Streelman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 56th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.

Kevin Streelman has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Streelman has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.