6H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the 3M Open, Kevin Streelman finished the weekend at 2-under, good for a 64th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 seeking an improved score.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Streelman's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 7-under, over his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Streelman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC68-71-1
    8/4/2022MC72-68E
    8/12/2021766-66-68-66-14
    8/1/2019MC70-67-3

    Streelman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 56th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman is averaging -0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.046 this season, which ranks 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman owns a -0.042 mark (111th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 139th on TOUR this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 121st. He has broken par 23.40% of the time (120th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126294.9298.1
    Greens in Regulation %8766.08%69.14%
    Putts Per Round12129.1528.9
    Par Breakers12023.40%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.84%14.20%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • With 94 points, Streelman currently ranks 177th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985 (he finished 64th in that tournament).
    • Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman produced his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.306.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0460.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.042-0.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.026-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.256-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.370-0.791

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-69-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    July 25-283M Open6466-72-72-72-24

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

