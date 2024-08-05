Kevin Kisner betting profile: Wyndham Championship
In his last competition at the 3M Open, Kevin Kisner ended the weekend at 8-under, good for a 33rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 seeking a better finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Kisner has entered the Wyndham Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 19-under, and his average finish has been 15th.
- In 2022, Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Kisner's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|W/D
|73
|+3
|8/12/2021
|1
|65-68-66-66
|-31
|8/13/2020
|3
|69-64-65-64
|-18
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Kisner has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Kevin Kisner has averaged 286.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 1.446 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -2.493 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.772 this season (171st on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.2 yards) ranks 168th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 166th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.580. Additionally, he ranks 173rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.83%.
- On the greens, Kisner has registered a 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranks 167th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|285.2
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|60.83%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.10
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|167
|20.56%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|18.47%
|17.86%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner, who has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 29.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- With 37 points, Kisner currently ranks 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 0.450 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
- Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.817 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.652.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.354, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kisner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.772
|-1.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.580
|-1.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.458
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.255
|1.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.555
|-2.493
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
