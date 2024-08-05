Kevin Kisner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 0.450 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.

Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 35th in the field with a mark of 1.817 (he finished 33rd in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.652.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.354, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.