PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    When he hits the links Aug. 8-11, Keith Mitchell will try to build upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2022, he shot 5-under and finished 54th at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Mitchell has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Mitchell last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2022, finishing 54th with a score of 5-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Mitchell's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/20225468-68-70-69-5
    8/12/20215567-68-71-69-5
    8/13/2020MC71-70+1
    8/16/20184165-66-69-71-9

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has an average of -2.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging 3.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.684 this season, which ranks seventh on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks sixth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.766, while he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.49%.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.43, and he ranks third by breaking par 29.33% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11310.4313.5
    Greens in Regulation %970.49%72.92%
    Putts Per Round14829.4329.7
    Par Breakers329.33%29.17%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.93%15.28%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • While Mitchell hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times (75%).
    • Currently, Mitchell has 547 points, ranking him 79th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.181. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.588, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6841.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7663.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.0510.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.472-2.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9273.612

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.