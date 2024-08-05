Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.181. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.588, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).