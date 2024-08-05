Keith Mitchell betting profile: Wyndham Championship
When he hits the links Aug. 8-11, Keith Mitchell will try to build upon his last performance in the Wyndham Championship. In 2022, he shot 5-under and finished 54th at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Mitchell has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of 6-under.
- Mitchell last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2022, finishing 54th with a score of 5-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Mitchell's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|54
|68-68-70-69
|-5
|8/12/2021
|55
|67-68-71-69
|-5
|8/13/2020
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|8/16/2018
|41
|65-66-69-71
|-9
Mitchell's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 313.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has an average of -2.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging 3.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.684 this season, which ranks seventh on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks sixth on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.766, while he ranks ninth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.49%.
- On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.43, and he ranks third by breaking par 29.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|310.4
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.49%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.43
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|3
|29.33%
|29.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.93%
|15.28%
Mitchell's best finishes
- While Mitchell hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times (75%).
- Currently, Mitchell has 547 points, ranking him 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Mitchell produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.181. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.588, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.684
|1.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.766
|3.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|-0.051
|0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.472
|-2.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.927
|3.612
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.