Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Keegan Bradley shot 7-under and finished 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Bradley has entered the Wyndham Championship once of late, in 2017. He finished 42nd, posting a score of 7-under.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Bradley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bradley has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bradley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 2.011 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bradley is averaging 0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley has a 0.316 mark (47th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 120th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|302.7
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.67%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.13
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|146
|21.87%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.73%
|15.43%
Bradley's best finishes
- Although Bradley hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- As of now, Bradley has collected 1039 points, which ranks him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 5.766 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley produced his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.168
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.316
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|-0.005
|-1.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.088
|2.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.391
|0.479
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.