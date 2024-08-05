PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

    Keegan Bradley shot 7-under and finished 42nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Bradley has entered the Wyndham Championship once of late, in 2017. He finished 42nd, posting a score of 7-under.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Bradley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bradley has an average finish of 40th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bradley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 2.011 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bradley is averaging 0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley has a 0.316 mark (47th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 120th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56302.7304.7
    Greens in Regulation %6966.67%62.65%
    Putts Per Round12029.1329.2
    Par Breakers14621.87%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.73%15.43%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Although Bradley hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • As of now, Bradley has collected 1039 points, which ranks him 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 5.766 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley produced his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.168-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.316-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green94-0.005-1.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.0882.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3910.479

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-68-71-59

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

