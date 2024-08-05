Keegan Bradley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 5.766 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley produced his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.612, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).