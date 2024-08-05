PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

K.H. Lee betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    K.H. Lee hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 coming off a ninth-place finish in the 3M Open in his most recent competition.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Lee has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Lee missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Lee's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC72-68E
    8/4/20226167-71-66-72-4
    8/12/20212467-68-67-67-11
    8/13/2020MC68-75+3
    8/1/2019MC68-71-1

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He finished with a score of 12-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging 0.537 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 0.221 in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.061 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 74th, while his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.294.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 55th on TOUR, while he ranks 68th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 25.05% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74300.7304.6
    Greens in Regulation %13364.05%71.72%
    Putts Per Round6828.7830.2
    Par Breakers6325.05%21.72%
    Bogey Avoidance7214.38%15.15%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has played 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times (50%).
    • As of now, Lee has accumulated 398 points, which ranks him 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.017 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941), which ranked third in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0610.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.294-1.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1450.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.2030.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.1150.221

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

