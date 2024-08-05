6H AGO
K.H. Lee betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
K.H. Lee hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 coming off a ninth-place finish in the 3M Open in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Lee at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Lee has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 8-under.
- Lee missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Lee's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|72-68
|E
|8/4/2022
|61
|67-71-66-72
|-4
|8/12/2021
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|8/13/2020
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|8/1/2019
|MC
|68-71
|-1
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He finished with a score of 12-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging 0.537 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 0.221 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.061 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranks 74th, while his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.294.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 55th on TOUR, while he ranks 68th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 25.05% of the time (63rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.7
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|64.05%
|71.72%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.78
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.05%
|21.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|14.38%
|15.15%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has played 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times (50%).
- As of now, Lee has accumulated 398 points, which ranks him 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that event, he finished 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.017 mark ranked in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.941), which ranked third in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.061
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.294
|-1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.145
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.203
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.115
|0.221
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.