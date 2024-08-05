K.H. Lee betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He finished with a score of 12-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lee is averaging 0.537 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.