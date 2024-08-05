Justin Suh betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Suh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.

Suh is averaging 2.180 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.