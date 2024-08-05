6H AGO
Justin Suh betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Justin Suh enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 after a 19th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Suh has played the Wyndham Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Suh's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|68-73
|+1
Suh's recent performances
- Suh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Suh is averaging 2.180 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -0.538 in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158, which ranks 128th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 84th, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 171st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.704, while he ranks 122nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.70%.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him fourth on TOUR this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 102nd. He has broken par 24.42% of the time (85th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.7
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|122
|64.70%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.02
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.42%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.25%
|13.10%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut six times (30%).
- With 143 points, Suh currently sits 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.828 mark ranked in the field.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh posted his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.540. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 19th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.158
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.704
|-1.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.363
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.698
|2.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.527
|-0.538
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
