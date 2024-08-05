PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Suh betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Justin Suh enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 after a 19th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Suh has played the Wyndham Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Suh's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC68-73+1

    Suh's recent performances

    • Suh has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Suh has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Suh is averaging 2.180 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -0.538 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158, which ranks 128th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 84th, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 171st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.704, while he ranks 122nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.70%.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him fourth on TOUR this season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranks 102nd. He has broken par 24.42% of the time (85th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.7297.8
    Greens in Regulation %12264.70%67.86%
    Putts Per Round10229.0229.4
    Par Breakers8524.42%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance15817.25%13.10%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut six times (30%).
    • With 143 points, Suh currently sits 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.828 mark ranked in the field.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh posted his best mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking 14th in the field at 2.540. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 19th in the field (he finished 19th in that tournament).

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.158-0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.704-1.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.3630.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6982.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.527-0.538

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7368-69-71-70-63
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-68-69-1043

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

