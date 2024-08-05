Justin Rose betting profile: Wyndham Championship
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Justin Rose of England tees off on the 18th hole during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at The Open Championship, Justin Rose ended the weekend at 7-under, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 aiming for a better finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Rose's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In 2022, Rose finished 54th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Rose's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|54
|73-66-67-69
|-5
|8/12/2021
|10
|66-65-69-67
|-13
|8/13/2020
|MC
|73-67
|E
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Rose has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has an average of -1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging -5.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose sports a -0.427 mark (155th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rose has registered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He has broken par 20.61% of the time (165th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|296.2
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|62.63%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.45
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.61%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|13.33%
|15.87%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times (64.7%).
- Currently, Rose has 881 points, ranking him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.157 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.900 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.839, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 40th.
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked 32nd in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.130
|-1.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.427
|-2.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.021
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.020
|-1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.557
|-5.109
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-72-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
