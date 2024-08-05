PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Justin Rose of England tees off on the 18th hole during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at The Open Championship, Justin Rose ended the weekend at 7-under, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Rose's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In 2022, Rose finished 54th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Rose's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/20225473-66-67-69-5
    8/12/20211066-65-69-67-13
    8/13/2020MC73-67E

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Rose has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has an average of -1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose is averaging -5.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rose .

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose sports a -0.427 mark (155th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rose has registered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR, while he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He has broken par 20.61% of the time (165th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115296.2295.4
    Greens in Regulation %15962.63%61.51%
    Putts Per Round2528.4529.1
    Par Breakers16520.61%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance2913.33%15.87%

    Rose's best finishes

    • Rose has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times (64.7%).
    • Currently, Rose has 881 points, ranking him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.157 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.900 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.839, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 40th.
    • Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked 32nd in the field.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.130-1.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.427-2.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.021-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.020-1.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.557-5.109

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-72-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3270-71-66-73E22
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6872-75-65-69+16
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-72+1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship269-68-73-67-7375

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

