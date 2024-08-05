Justin Rose betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Rose has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Rose has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 295.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rose has an average of -1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.