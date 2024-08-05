PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 33rd-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Lower has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Lower missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Lower's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC78-67+5
    8/4/20223672-66-66-69-7

    Lower's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lower has an average finish of 50th.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 3.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 0.987 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.167 ranks 131st on TOUR this season, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.154 average that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 108th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124295.1292.4
    Greens in Regulation %3368.33%66.39%
    Putts Per Round10829.0429.0
    Par Breakers8124.63%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.76%13.61%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • With 440 points, Lower currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.966), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.167-0.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.154-1.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.1190.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2833.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1510.987

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.