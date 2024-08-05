Justin Lower betting profile: Wyndham Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 33rd-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Lower has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Lower missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Lower's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|8/4/2022
|36
|72-66-66-69
|-7
Lower's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lower has an average finish of 50th.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Justin Lower has averaged 292.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 3.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 0.987 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.167 ranks 131st on TOUR this season, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.154 average that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, and his 29.04 putts-per-round average ranks 108th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|295.1
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|68.33%
|66.39%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.04
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.63%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.76%
|13.61%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- With 440 points, Lower currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.966), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.167
|-0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.154
|-1.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.119
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.283
|3.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.151
|0.987
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.