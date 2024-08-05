Justin Lower betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135. He missed the cut in that event.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.966), which ranked ninth in the field.