Josh Teater betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Teater has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 11-under.

In Teater's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.

With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.