Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 44th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Bramlett has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -1.908 Strokes Gained: Putting.