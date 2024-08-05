PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    In his last competition at the 3M Open, Joseph Bramlett concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 37th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 68th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Bramlett finished 68th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2022).
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Bramlett's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/20226870-69-72-66-3
    8/12/2021MC72-67-1
    8/13/2020MC68-71-1

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 44th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Bramlett has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -1.908 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bramlett is averaging -0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.277 ranks 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 109th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.032. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.86%.
    • On the greens, Bramlett's -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, while he averages 29.46 putts per round (150th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22308.7307.8
    Greens in Regulation %4667.86%72.62%
    Putts Per Round15029.4630.7
    Par Breakers13222.82%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance5214.09%15.87%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett, who has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
    • Currently, Bramlett has 187 points, placing him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.020 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2770.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0320.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.175-0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.179-1.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.242-0.823

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-72-70+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5168-72-69-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-68-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open3770-70-69-68-716

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

