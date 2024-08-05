Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the 3M Open, Joseph Bramlett concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 37th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 looking for a better finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Bramlett has an average finish of 68th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Bramlett finished 68th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2022).
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Bramlett's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|68
|70-69-72-66
|-3
|8/12/2021
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|8/13/2020
|MC
|68-71
|-1
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 44th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Bramlett has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -1.908 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bramlett is averaging -0.823 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.277 ranks 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 109th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.032. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.86%.
- On the greens, Bramlett's -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, while he averages 29.46 putts per round (150th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|308.7
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|67.86%
|72.62%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.46
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.82%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|14.09%
|15.87%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett, who has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
- Currently, Bramlett has 187 points, placing him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712 (he finished 17th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.020 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.638). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.277
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.032
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.175
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.179
|-1.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.242
|-0.823
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.