Jorge Campillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210. He finished 49th in that event.

Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598 (he finished 24th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.886 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.083), which ranked sixth in the field.