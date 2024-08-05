Jorge Campillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Jorge Campillo of Spain walks off the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jorge Campillo enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Campillo's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Campillo's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Campillo has an average finish of 44th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging -2.500 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campillo has an average of -1.103 in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 72nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.168, while he ranks 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.97%.
- On the greens, Campillo's -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 138th this season, while he averages 28.94 putts per round (90th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|296.2
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|65.97%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.94
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|144
|21.99%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|14.93%
|15.97%
Campillo's best finishes
- Although Campillo has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Campillo, who has 229 points, currently ranks 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210. He finished 49th in that event.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598 (he finished 24th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.886 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.083), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.041
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.168
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.395
|0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.254
|-2.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.269
|-1.103
Campillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|68-72-67-69
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-138
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-67-68-67
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|80-68-73-71
|+8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
