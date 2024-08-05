PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Jorge Campillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Jorge Campillo of Spain walks off the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jorge Campillo enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Campillo at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Campillo's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Campillo's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Campillo has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging -2.500 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campillo has an average of -1.103 in his past five tournaments.
    Campillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 72nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.168, while he ranks 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.97%.
    • On the greens, Campillo's -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 138th this season, while he averages 28.94 putts per round (90th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115296.2296.4
    Greens in Regulation %9165.97%68.06%
    Putts Per Round9028.9430.2
    Par Breakers14421.99%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance8514.93%15.97%

    Campillo's best finishes

    • Although Campillo has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Campillo, who has 229 points, currently ranks 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.210. He finished 49th in that event.
    • Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.886 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.083), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0410.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.168-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.3950.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.254-2.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.269-1.103

    Campillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1967-70-67-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5371-69-72-67-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-66-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4971-68-71-74E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1868-72-67-69-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-1382
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2468-65-69-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic466-66-67-70-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6269-69-72-72+24
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-70-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-67-68-67-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4380-68-73-71+816

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

