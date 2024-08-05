Jordan Spieth betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth placed 72nd in the Wyndham Championship in 2020, shooting a 2-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Spieth's average finish has been 75th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2020, he finished 72nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Spieth's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/13/2020
|72
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|8/1/2019
|78
|64-67-77
|-2
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Spieth has an average finish of 39th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging -1.308 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging 0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 ranks 14th on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth has a -0.085 mark (116th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spieth has registered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|306.0
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|66.06%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.59
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.44%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.45%
|17.59%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times (65%).
- With 782 points, Spieth currently ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.926, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.502
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.085
|1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.049
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.062
|-1.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.528
|0.007
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-63-70
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.