Jordan Spieth betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Jordan Spieth placed 72nd in the Wyndham Championship in 2020, shooting a 2-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Spieth's average finish has been 75th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2020, he finished 72nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Spieth's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/13/20207270-67-70-71-2
    8/1/20197864-67-77-2

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Spieth has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Jordan Spieth has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging -1.308 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth is averaging 0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 ranks 14th on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth has a -0.085 mark (116th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spieth has registered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 23.44% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35306.0307.6
    Greens in Regulation %8866.06%68.83%
    Putts Per Round3928.5929.6
    Par Breakers11423.44%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.45%17.59%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times (65%).
    • With 782 points, Spieth currently ranks 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.926, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5020.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0851.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.049-0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.062-1.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5280.007

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4172-71-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2669-67-63-70-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-74-74-70+563

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

