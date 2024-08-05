Joel Dahmen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
After he finished 64th in this tournament in 2023, Joel Dahmen has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Wyndham Championship, Dahmen has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 60th.
- In 2023, Dahmen finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Dahmen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|8/4/2022
|81
|69-68-76-70
|+3
|8/12/2021
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|8/1/2019
|53
|65-68-72-67
|-8
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging 2.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.334 (38th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.1 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen sports a 0.420 average that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has registered a -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.72, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|293.1
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.56%
|77.43%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.72
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|133
|22.78%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|14.17%
|12.15%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times (65%).
- Currently, Dahmen sits 117th in the FedExCup standings with 316 points.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.002, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 59th.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.334
|1.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.420
|1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.228
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.532
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.006
|2.111
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.