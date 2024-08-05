PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joel Dahmen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    After he finished 64th in this tournament in 2023, Joel Dahmen has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Wyndham Championship, Dahmen has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 60th.
    • In 2023, Dahmen finished 64th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20236470-67-72-71E
    8/4/20228169-68-76-70+3
    8/12/2021MC68-71-1
    8/1/20195365-68-72-67-8

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Dahmen has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging 2.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.334 (38th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.1 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen sports a 0.420 average that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has registered a -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.72, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139293.1302.2
    Greens in Regulation %870.56%77.43%
    Putts Per Round16229.7230.2
    Par Breakers13322.78%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance5414.17%12.15%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times (65%).
    • Currently, Dahmen sits 117th in the FedExCup standings with 316 points.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.002, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 59th.
    • Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3341.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4201.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.228-1.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.532-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0062.111

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

