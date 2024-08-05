Joel Dahmen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Dahmen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.792.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.002, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 59th.