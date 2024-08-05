PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joe Highsmith betting profile: Wyndham Championship

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith will compete in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 44th-place finish at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Highsmith has an average finish of 51st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Highsmith hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 51st.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Highsmith is averaging -1.626 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith sports a -0.203 mark (130th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Highsmith has registered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49303.5312.9
    Greens in Regulation %7666.41%71.03%
    Putts Per Round13429.2729.6
    Par Breakers5525.38%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.66%15.08%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Highsmith has 157 points, placing him 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field at 3.145.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.730.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.599. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022), which ranked 24th in the field.
    • Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0162.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.203-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1360.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.533-1.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.6170.617

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
