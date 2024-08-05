Joe Highsmith betting profile: Wyndham Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will compete in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 44th-place finish at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Highsmith's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Highsmith's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Highsmith has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Highsmith hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 51st.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Joe Highsmith has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Highsmith is averaging -1.626 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 this season, which ranks 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith sports a -0.203 mark (130th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Highsmith has registered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a putts-per-round average of 29.27, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|303.5
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|66.41%
|71.03%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.27
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.38%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.66%
|15.08%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Highsmith has 157 points, placing him 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field at 3.145.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.730.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.599. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.016
|2.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.203
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.136
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.533
|-1.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.617
|0.617
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.