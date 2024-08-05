Jim Herman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Jim Herman of the United States watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Jim Herman looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Herman has played the Wyndham Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 8-under, and his average finish has been 36th.
- In Herman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 71st after posting a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Herman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|71
|70-67-76-72
|+5
|8/4/2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|8/12/2021
|MC
|72-68
|E
|8/13/2020
|1
|66-69-61-63
|-21
Herman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Herman finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Herman finished 49th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Jim Herman has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Herman is averaging -3.304 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Herman is averaging -6.315 Strokes Gained: Total.
Herman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|290.0
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.46%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|191
|30.19
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|189
|18.33%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|16.31%
|17.13%
Herman's best finishes
- Herman participated in 27 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
- Last season Herman had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 49th with a score of 9-under (nine shots back of the winner).
- Herman's 95 points last season placed him 201st in the FedExCup standings.
Herman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.038
|-1.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-0.579
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.300
|-0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.497
|-3.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|189
|-1.413
|-6.315
Herman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|77
|69-70-80-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-72-70
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|5
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
