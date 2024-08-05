PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Jim Herman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Jim Herman of the United States watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Jim Herman looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Herman at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Herman has played the Wyndham Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 8-under, and his average finish has been 36th.
    • In Herman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 71st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Herman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20237170-67-76-72+5
    8/4/2022MC70-71+1
    8/12/2021MC72-68E
    8/13/2020166-69-61-63-21

    Herman's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Herman finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Herman finished 49th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Jim Herman has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Herman is averaging -3.304 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Herman is averaging -6.315 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Herman .

    Herman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172290.0293.0
    Greens in Regulation %9067.46%55.56%
    Putts Per Round19130.1930.5
    Par Breakers18918.33%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance17916.31%17.13%

    Herman's best finishes

    • Herman participated in 27 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
    • Last season Herman had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 49th with a score of 9-under (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Herman's 95 points last season placed him 201st in the FedExCup standings.

    Herman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.038-1.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green185-0.579-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.300-0.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-0.497-3.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total189-1.413-6.315

    Herman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7769-70-80-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-68-72-70-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4970-70-70-69-95
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

