Jim Herman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Herman has played the Wyndham Championship four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 8-under, and his average finish has been 36th.

In Herman's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 71st after posting a score of 5-over.

En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).