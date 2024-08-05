Jake Knapp betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Jake Knapp looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In the past five years, this is Knapp's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Knapp's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knapp has an average finish of 44th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Knapp has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 316.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -1.510 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -3.243 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 (104th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.6 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 86th on TOUR with a mark of 0.102.
- On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01. He has broken par 23.47% of the time (113th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|309.6
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.59%
|66.99%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.01
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.47%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|16.25%
|17.97%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has participated in 20 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Currently, Knapp sits 47th in the FedExCup standings with 970 points.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.518. He finished 31st in that event.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.169 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 70th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.016
|1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.102
|-1.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.170
|-0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.009
|-1.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.075
|-3.243
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.