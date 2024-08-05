Jake Knapp betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.518. He finished 31st in that event.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.169 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 70th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018), which ranked 16th in the field.