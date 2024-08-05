Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Jacob Bridgeman hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 19th-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Bridgeman is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has an average of 1.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 1.867 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.379 this season, which ranks 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 67th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.201, while he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.56%.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|298.1
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|66.56%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.46
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|23
|26.89%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|13.33%
|10.71%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
- Currently, Bridgeman has 255 points, ranking him 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093.
- Bridgeman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that event, he finished 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.889, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.379
|-1.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.201
|0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.177
|1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.488
|1.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.487
|1.867
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.