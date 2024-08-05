Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.093.

Bridgeman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that event, he finished 28th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.889, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).