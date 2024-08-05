PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston looks to improve upon his seventh-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Poston has played the Wyndham Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In 2023, Poston finished seventh (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Poston's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023765-68-67-68-12
    8/4/20222166-70-69-66-9
    8/12/2021MC71-69E
    8/13/2020MC74-66E
    8/1/2019165-65-66-62-22
    8/16/2018MC71-73+4

    Poston's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Poston has an average finish of 39th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging 1.565 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 0.195 in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.057 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.174, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.51%.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158289.4292.1
    Greens in Regulation %12464.51%63.54%
    Putts Per Round3428.5228.9
    Par Breakers8124.63%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance7414.51%15.63%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Currently, Poston has 1193 points, ranking him 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.763 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.877 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.057-0.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.174-1.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2051.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3001.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2750.195

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

