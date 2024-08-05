J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship
J.T. Poston looks to improve upon his seventh-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Poston has played the Wyndham Championship seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In 2023, Poston finished seventh (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Poston's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|8/4/2022
|21
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|8/12/2021
|MC
|71-69
|E
|8/13/2020
|MC
|74-66
|E
|8/1/2019
|1
|65-65-66-62
|-22
|8/16/2018
|MC
|71-73
|+4
Poston's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Poston has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging 1.565 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Poston has an average of 0.195 in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.057 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 128th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.174, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.51%.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|289.4
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.51%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.52
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.63%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|14.51%
|15.63%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Currently, Poston has 1193 points, ranking him 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.763 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.877 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.057
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.174
|-1.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.205
|1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.300
|1.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.275
|0.195
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.