J.T. Poston betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that event).

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.763 mark ranked 20th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.275 (he finished fifth in that event).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.877 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that event.