PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    In his last tournament at the 3M Open, J.J. Spaun finished the weekend at 12-under, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Wyndham Championship, Spaun has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 41st.
    • Spaun finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Spaun's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20233868-70-69-68-5
    8/4/2022MC71-71+2
    8/12/2021MC67-72-1
    8/13/2020MC70-69-1
    8/1/20196967-69-70-68-6

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Spaun has an average of 1.931 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 5.139 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.4 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.445.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 110th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 127th. He has broken par 23.48% of the time (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105297.4306.6
    Greens in Regulation %3268.34%72.53%
    Putts Per Round12729.1928.6
    Par Breakers11223.48%29.01%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.36%12.04%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • While Spaun hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times (47.4%).
    • With 256 points, Spaun currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434. He finished 51st in that tournament.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.213-0.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4453.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.0540.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0571.931
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1225.139

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.