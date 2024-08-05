J.J. Spaun betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434. He finished 51st in that tournament.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.