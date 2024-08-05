J.J. Spaun betting profile: Wyndham Championship
In his last tournament at the 3M Open, J.J. Spaun finished the weekend at 12-under, good for a ninth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 aiming for an improved score.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Wyndham Championship, Spaun has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- Spaun finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Spaun's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|8/4/2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|8/12/2021
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|8/13/2020
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|8/1/2019
|69
|67-69-70-68
|-6
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Spaun has an average of 1.931 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 5.139 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.213 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.4 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 22nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.445.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 110th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 127th. He has broken par 23.48% of the time (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|297.4
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|68.34%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.19
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.48%
|29.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.36%
|12.04%
Spaun's best finishes
- While Spaun hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times (47.4%).
- With 256 points, Spaun currently ranks 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun produced his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.213
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.445
|3.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.054
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.057
|1.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.122
|5.139
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.