PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

J.B. Holmes betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: J.B. Holmes of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: J.B. Holmes of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    At the Valero Texas Open, J.B. Holmes struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He is trying for a better outcome in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Holmes at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Holmes' first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Holmes' recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Holmes has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • J.B. Holmes has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -3.848 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Holmes .

    Holmes' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.1297.8
    Greens in Regulation %-59.72%57.22%
    Putts Per Round-29.2528.6
    Par Breakers-23.15%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-24.07%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' best finishes

    • Holmes has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he didn't make the cut once.

    Holmes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.848

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Holmes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-70+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-72E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-81+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.