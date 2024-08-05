J.B. Holmes betting profile: Wyndham Championship
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: J.B. Holmes of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
At the Valero Texas Open, J.B. Holmes struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He is trying for a better outcome in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Holmes' first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Holmes' recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Holmes has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- J.B. Holmes has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -3.848 Strokes Gained: Total.
Holmes' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.1
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|24.07%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' best finishes
- Holmes has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he didn't make the cut once.
Holmes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.848
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-81
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
