Henrik Norlander betting profile: Wyndham Championship
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Henrik Norlander of Sweden hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 12th-place finish at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, Norlander has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 53rd.
- Norlander last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 10-over.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Norlander's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|8/4/2022
|47
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|8/13/2020
|59
|67-68-71-69
|-5
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Norlander is averaging 1.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 147th, and his 67.3% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.550.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 115th on TOUR this season, and his 28.79 putts-per-round average ranks 70th. He has broken par 24.27% of the time (90th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|291.9
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|70.32%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.79
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.27%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.84%
|11.81%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander has played 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 75%.
- As of now, Norlander has collected 256 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.271. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 7.602 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.345.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.284, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 12th in the field.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.008
|0.943
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.550
|1.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|132
|-0.129
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.111
|-0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.302
|1.247
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
