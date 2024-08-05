PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Henrik Norlander of Sweden hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 12th-place finish at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, Norlander has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • Norlander last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 10-over.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Norlander's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC72-78+10
    8/4/20224769-67-72-66-6
    8/13/20205967-68-71-69-5

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Norlander is averaging 1.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.9 yards) ranks 147th, and his 67.3% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander ranks 11th on TOUR with a mark of 0.550.
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 115th on TOUR this season, and his 28.79 putts-per-round average ranks 70th. He has broken par 24.27% of the time (90th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147291.9295.0
    Greens in Regulation %1070.32%73.26%
    Putts Per Round7028.7929.5
    Par Breakers9024.27%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance311.84%11.81%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander has played 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 75%.
    • As of now, Norlander has collected 256 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.271. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 7.602 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.345.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.284, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0080.943
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5501.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green132-0.129-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.111-0.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3021.247

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship265-67-68-70-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3567-64-73-69-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

