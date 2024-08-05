Hayden Springer betting profile: Wyndham Championship
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Hayden Springer watches a putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 coming off a 59th-place finish in the 3M Open in his last competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Springer is playing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 319.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 1.673 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 5.774 Strokes Gained: Total.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.380 ranks 26th on TOUR this season, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 125th on TOUR with a mark of -0.161.
- On the greens, Springer has registered a 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR, while he ranks 73rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.81. He has broken par 26.85% of the time (26th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|311.8
|319.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|67.36%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|73
|28.81
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.85%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.74%
|10.56%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 52.9%.
- Currently, Springer has 283 points, ranking him 121st in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.606.
- Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.292 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.224, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.380
|2.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.161
|1.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.067
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.129
|1.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.282
|5.774
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
