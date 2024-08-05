Hayden Springer betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.606.

Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking 21st in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished 37th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.292 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 72nd in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.224, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).