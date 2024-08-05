Hayden Buckley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955.

Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 28th in the field at 1.903. In that event, he finished fifth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).