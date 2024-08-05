6H AGO
Hayden Buckley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Hayden Buckley enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2022.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Buckley missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2022.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Buckley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|W/D
|72-67
|-1
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Buckley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 46th.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -0.559 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.080 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 113th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 149th on TOUR with a mark of -0.386.
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (99th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|296.5
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|65.93%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.00
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|147
|21.80%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|15.41%
|8.33%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 45% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Buckley, who has 224 points, currently sits 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 28th in the field at 1.903. In that event, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.080
|0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.386
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.116
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.015
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.436
|-0.559
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.