6H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hayden Buckley enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2022.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Buckley missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2022.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Buckley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/2022W/D72-67-1

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Buckley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 46th.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -0.559 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.080 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 113th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 149th on TOUR with a mark of -0.386.
    • On the greens, Buckley's -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (99th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113296.5299.3
    Greens in Regulation %9465.93%74.65%
    Putts Per Round9929.0030.0
    Par Breakers14721.80%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance11115.41%8.33%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 45% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Buckley, who has 224 points, currently sits 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.955.
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 28th in the field at 1.903. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0800.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.386-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.116-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.015-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.436-0.559

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
