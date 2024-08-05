Harry Hall betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.728.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548 (he finished first in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall put up his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.889. In that event, he finished 12th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.999), which ranked ninth in the field.