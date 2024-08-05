PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will appear in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 24th-place finish at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Hall missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Hall's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC77-72+9

    Hall's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hall has finished first once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of 2.575 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging 6.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.208, which ranks 138th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 92nd, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall owns a 0.179 average that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, while he averages 28.03 putts per round (11th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92298.4306.6
    Greens in Regulation %10665.50%70.28%
    Putts Per Round1128.0327.6
    Par Breakers1127.60%28.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.78%8.61%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has played 20 tournaments this season, securing one win .
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Hall has 517 points, ranking him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.728.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall put up his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.889. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.999), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.208-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1791.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4383.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1162.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5256.794

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

