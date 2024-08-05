Harry Hall betting profile: Wyndham Championship
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will appear in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 24th-place finish at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hall missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Hall's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|77-72
|+9
Hall's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hall has finished first once.
- Over his last five appearances, Hall has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of 2.575 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 6.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.208, which ranks 138th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 92nd, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall owns a 0.179 average that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 77th this season, while he averages 28.03 putts per round (11th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|298.4
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|65.50%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.03
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.60%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.78%
|8.61%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has played 20 tournaments this season, securing one win .
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Hall has 517 points, ranking him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.728.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall put up his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking second in the field at 5.889. In that event, he finished 12th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.999), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.208
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.179
|1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.438
|3.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.116
|2.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.525
|6.794
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
