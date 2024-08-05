Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that event, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990. He finished 45th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.