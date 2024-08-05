Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He finished 38th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2023.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Sigg has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2023, Sigg finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Sigg's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|8/4/2022
|MC
|73-68
|+1
Sigg's recent performances
- In his last five events, Sigg has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Sigg hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 56th.
- He finished with a score of 12-over in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -2.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -3.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160 ranks 129th on TOUR this season, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 18th on TOUR with a mark of 0.471.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 169th on TOUR this season, and his 29.91 putts-per-round average ranks 170th. He has broken par 23.35% of the time (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|292.3
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|69.14%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.91
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.35%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.58%
|16.20%
Sigg's best finishes
- Although Sigg hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 47.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Sigg has compiled 254 points, which ranks him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.160
|-1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.471
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.073
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.592
|-2.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.209
|-3.069
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.