Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He finished 38th at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Sigg has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2023, Sigg finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Sigg's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20233869-67-69-70-5
    8/4/2022MC73-68+1

    Sigg's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Sigg has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Sigg hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 56th.
    • He finished with a score of 12-over in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Greyson Sigg has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging -2.009 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging -3.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.160 ranks 129th on TOUR this season, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 18th on TOUR with a mark of 0.471.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 169th on TOUR this season, and his 29.91 putts-per-round average ranks 170th. He has broken par 23.35% of the time (121st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145292.3293.5
    Greens in Regulation %2069.14%68.06%
    Putts Per Round17029.9130.7
    Par Breakers12123.35%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.58%16.20%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Although Sigg hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 47.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Sigg has compiled 254 points, which ranks him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 1.607. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990. He finished 45th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.395 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.160-1.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4710.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.073-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.592-2.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.209-3.069

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

