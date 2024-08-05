Gary Woodland betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Gary Woodland placed 27th in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Woodland's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Woodland finished 27th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Woodland's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|8/12/2021
|MC
|70-68
|-2
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Woodland is averaging -2.485 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of -2.048 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.053 ranks 112th on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 82nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.107, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.61%.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 156th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|309.9
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|63.61%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.57
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.30%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|18.06%
|17.01%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 55%.
- Woodland, who has 146 points, currently sits 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.039.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.818 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.331), which ranked third in the field.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.053
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.107
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.354
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.262
|-2.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.562
|-2.048
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-74-68
|-7
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.