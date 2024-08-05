Gary Woodland betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 51st.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Woodland has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five starts.

Woodland is averaging -2.485 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.