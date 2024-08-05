PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Gary Woodland placed 27th in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting a 7-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Woodland's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Woodland finished 27th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Woodland's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20232770-67-67-69-7
    8/12/2021MC70-68-2

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Woodland has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Woodland is averaging -2.485 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of -2.048 in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.053 ranks 112th on TOUR this season, and his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 82nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.107, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.61%.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 140th this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 156th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15309.9308.5
    Greens in Regulation %14463.61%67.71%
    Putts Per Round15629.5730.6
    Par Breakers15821.30%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance16318.06%17.01%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 55%.
    • Woodland, who has 146 points, currently sits 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.039.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.818 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.331), which ranked third in the field.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0530.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1070.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.354-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.262-2.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.562-2.048

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

