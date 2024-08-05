Garrick Higgo betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Garrick Higgo looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over Higgo's last two visits to the the Wyndham Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2023, Higgo missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Higgo's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|8/4/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgo has an average finish of 53rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Higgo hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgo has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -1.937 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.205 this season (137th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo ranks 159th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.457. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.78%.
- On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR, while he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He has broken par 24.95% of the time (67th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|308.5
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|64.78%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.85
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.95%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.30%
|11.90%
Higgo's best finishes
- While Higgo has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Higgo, who has 186 points, currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 1.757 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.205
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.457
|-1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.117
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.199
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.579
|-1.937
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.