Garrick Higgo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.512 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 5.544 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 1.757 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.