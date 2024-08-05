6H AGO
Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen will appear in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 17th-place finish at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.
Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- van Rooyen's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- van Rooyen last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|73-67
|E
|8/12/2021
|37
|65-69-73-65
|-8
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 0.694 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on van Rooyen .
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.370 this season, which ranks 28th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 54th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.264, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.58%.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 25th on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 105th. He has broken par 27.41% of the time (12th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|302.8
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|69.58%
|55.21%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.03
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|12
|27.41%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|14.21%
|12.50%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, van Rooyen ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 813 points.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942. He finished 42nd in that event.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 5.424 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.370
|1.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.264
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.305
|-1.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.406
|0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.735
|0.694
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.