6H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Erik van Rooyen will appear in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 17th-place finish at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • van Rooyen's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • van Rooyen last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC73-67E
    8/12/20213765-69-73-65-8

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 0.694 in his past five tournaments.
    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.370 this season, which ranks 28th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 54th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.264, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.58%.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 25th on TOUR this season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranks 105th. He has broken par 27.41% of the time (12th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53302.8310.8
    Greens in Regulation %1569.58%55.21%
    Putts Per Round10529.0330.1
    Par Breakers1227.41%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance5714.21%12.50%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Currently, van Rooyen ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 813 points.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 5.424 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3701.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.264-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green154-0.305-1.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4060.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7350.694

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

