Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942. He finished 42nd in that event.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he posted a 5.424 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.706, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.