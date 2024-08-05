Eric Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 31st-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Cole has played the Wyndham Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 14th, posting a score of 10-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Cole's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole is averaging 3.533 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 4.597 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.302 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 103rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.013, while he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.97%.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 24.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|297.6
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|60.97%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.11
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.33%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.68%
|13.61%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has played 26 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 65.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- As of now, Cole has accumulated 868 points, which ranks him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.302
|-1.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.013
|0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.139
|2.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.273
|3.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.124
|4.597
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
