6H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 31st-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Cole has played the Wyndham Championship once of late, in 2023. He finished 14th, posting a score of 10-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Cole's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20231469-65-66-70-10

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Cole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 299.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole is averaging 3.533 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of 4.597 in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.302 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 103rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.013, while he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.97%.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.11, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 24.33% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102297.6299.2
    Greens in Regulation %17160.97%65.00%
    Putts Per Round1328.1127.7
    Par Breakers8824.33%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12015.68%13.61%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has played 26 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 65.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • As of now, Cole has accumulated 868 points, which ranks him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.302-1.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0130.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1392.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2733.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1244.597

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

