Eric Cole betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished seventh in that event).

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361), which ranked eighth in the field.