Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Grillo has entered the Wyndham Championship once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 41st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Grillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.628 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.043 ranks 90th on TOUR this season, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 63rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.213, while he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.37%.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|291.4
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|65.37%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.04
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|160
|21.16%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|15.07%
|12.35%
Grillo's best finishes
- While Grillo hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Grillo, who has 679 points, currently ranks 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 2.550 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.869, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.043
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.213
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.420
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.128
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.036
|-0.628
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.