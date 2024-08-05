PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Emiliano Grillo enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Grillo has entered the Wyndham Championship once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Grillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.628 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.043 ranks 90th on TOUR this season, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 63rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.213, while he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.37%.
    • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a 0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 21.16% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152291.4297.9
    Greens in Regulation %11065.37%54.63%
    Putts Per Round10829.0430.2
    Par Breakers16021.16%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance8915.07%12.35%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • While Grillo hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Grillo, who has 679 points, currently ranks 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 2.550 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.869, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0430.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2130.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.420-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.128-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.036-0.628

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

