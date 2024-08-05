Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that event.

Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the 3M Open, where his 2.550 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.869, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.